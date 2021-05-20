Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million

Analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will post $2.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $3.50 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $14.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.00 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $14.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01).

Several analysts recently issued reports on YMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMTX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000.

Shares of YMTX stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

