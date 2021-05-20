Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will report earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.55. Eaton posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $143.53. 111,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,462. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton has a 52 week low of $76.56 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,653 shares of company stock worth $8,166,751. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Story: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.