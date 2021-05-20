Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to Post -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will report earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.22). Southwest Airlines posted earnings of ($2.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $60.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.72. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 170.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

