Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.51. The Coca-Cola posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 191.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.17 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $233.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average of $51.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

