Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $13.06 on Monday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,343,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,455,000 after purchasing an additional 171,801 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,623,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $193,695,000 after acquiring an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,622,000 after acquiring an additional 73,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,539 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

