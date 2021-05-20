Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) to Hold

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.91.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -35.68. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $718,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,349 shares of company stock worth $12,971,402.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

