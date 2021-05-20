Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) to “Hold”

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.60. 622,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,672,186 shares of company stock valued at $80,775,226. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth about $1,002,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,938 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

