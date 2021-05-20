Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) to “Hold”

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shattuck Labs Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. The company’s wholly owned program includes SL-172154. It operates principally in Durham, North Carolina and Austin, Texas. Shattuck Labs Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STTK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shattuck Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

STTK stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. Shattuck Labs has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $737,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,706.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $220,912.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,361 shares of company stock worth $4,110,110.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 326,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 266,813 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 85,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

