Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zalando from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday. Nordea Equity Research cut Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Zalando from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando stock opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Zalando has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.