Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.29) Per Share

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.05). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27).

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $62.79.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $2,803,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,743,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,719,292.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $1,589,420.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,447,230.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,839 shares of company stock worth $8,769,370 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $118,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

