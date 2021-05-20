ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE ZIM traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.75. 1,795,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,878. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $47.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

