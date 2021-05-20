Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 88,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,458,083 shares.The stock last traded at $56.79 and had previously closed at $57.42.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $134,384.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,061.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $114,152.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,366.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,361 shares of company stock worth $2,884,383. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $11,645,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $3,860,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,256,000 after purchasing an additional 300,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

