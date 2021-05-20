Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $85.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $89.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.99.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

In other news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $36,382,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,701 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,156,560 shares of company stock worth $385,804,937. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

