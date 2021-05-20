Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JLL opened at $203.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $204.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

