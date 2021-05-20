Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $948,000 Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Insiders sold a total of 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

MRO opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

