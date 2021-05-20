Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $79.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $848,186. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

