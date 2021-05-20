Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,813 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mattel were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAT. TheStreet cut Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,986.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

