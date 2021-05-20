Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ZY opened at $35.90 on Monday. Zymergen has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

