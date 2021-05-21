-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.03). RPC posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of RES stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. RPC has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 769,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $26,621,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,463,309 shares of company stock valued at $20,204,640 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in RPC by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

