$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.56. The Children’s Place posted earnings of ($1.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $5.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

PLCE traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $103.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

