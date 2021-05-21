-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ENDRA Life Sciences.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

In other news, CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $44,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 105,129 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. 2.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $94.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

