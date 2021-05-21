-$0.09 EPS Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is ($0.31). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARWR. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.23. 370,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,593. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.37 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $92.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

