$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fluor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.06. Fluor reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 168.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 286.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,248 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fluor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,163,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,946,000 after purchasing an additional 133,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. raised its position in Fluor by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after purchasing an additional 578,857 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLR traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fluor has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00.

Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

