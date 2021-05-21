$0.12 EPS Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.16. Outfront Media reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on OUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $23.19. 23,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

