$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 25,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $499,494.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,050.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,950.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,694. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

AMPH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.72. 4,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. The company has a market cap of $939.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

