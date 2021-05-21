$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.32. Bruker posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter worth approximately $119,404,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bruker by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $58,491,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after acquiring an additional 587,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 298.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,780,000 after acquiring an additional 510,017 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.09. 602,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,817. Bruker has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $71.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

