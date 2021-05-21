$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Weibo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.56. Weibo reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weibo will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.77 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

WB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Weibo in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Weibo in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Weibo by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo in the first quarter valued at $164,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WB opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $48.00.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

