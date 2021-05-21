-$0.73 EPS Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Travere Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($3.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.49. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $4,667,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,608,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,155,000 after acquiring an additional 987,126 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,561 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.