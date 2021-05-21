$0.80 EPS Expected for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,907. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $81.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.9494 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 54.07%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

