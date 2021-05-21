$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.89. Virtu Financial reported earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,896. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of -0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

