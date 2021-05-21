$0.88 EPS Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Sensata Technologies reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 388.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

In related news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.67. 6,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,303. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 93.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

