$0.98 EPS Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.97. Korn Ferry reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on KFY. Truist lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $660,827.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,268,676.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 4,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $289,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,374,268.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,073 shares of company stock worth $12,615,125. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

KFY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.61. 147,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,264. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.30 and a beta of 1.61. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

