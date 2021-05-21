$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.07. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 957 shares of company stock worth $117,785 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AJG traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $145.61. 4,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,775. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $154.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.