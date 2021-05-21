$1.21 EPS Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.04. Home Bancorp reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 317.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

HBCP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $38.68 on Friday. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.