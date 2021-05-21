-$1.33 EPS Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to announce earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.04) and the highest is ($1.03). Delta Air Lines reported earnings per share of ($4.43) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of ($3.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.79) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $251,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,233,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.66. The company had a trading volume of 611,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,921,247. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

