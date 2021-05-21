$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will post sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $5.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,358,692.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

A stock opened at $132.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.94. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $137.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

