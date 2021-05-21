$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.74. Magna International reported earnings of ($1.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 191.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

NYSE MGA traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.58. The company had a trading volume of 62,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $99.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Magna International by 71.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1,772.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

