12,312 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,312 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,050,000 after buying an additional 8,105,964 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,018,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,720,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after acquiring an additional 730,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 397,231 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,876.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.