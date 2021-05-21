1,285,209 Shares in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,285,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,631,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFLY opened at $10.18 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

