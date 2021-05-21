15,875 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Acquired by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,875 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $51.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 739,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $44,554,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

