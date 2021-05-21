16,169 Shares in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $58.27 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

In related news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

