1,632,557 Shares in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Bought by Himension Fund

Himension Fund purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,632,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,913,000. RLX Technology accounts for about 3.6% of Himension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Himension Fund owned approximately 0.11% of RLX Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $17,513,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,393,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000.

RLX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 19,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,096,130. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.04 million for the quarter.

RLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

RLX Technology Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

