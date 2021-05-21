164,797 Shares in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Bought by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 164,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,429,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SI. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

SI opened at $109.65 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.69 and its 200-day moving average is $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 101.53 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 17,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $2,273,734.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,169.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $7,542,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $342,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418 in the last three months.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

