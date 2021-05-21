1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.13.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of -18.72. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $375,523.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,805.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,351,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,853 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,616.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,644,000 after acquiring an additional 477,435 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,846 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,731,000 after acquiring an additional 945,480 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

