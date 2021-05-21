$2.05 EPS Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to report $2.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the lowest is $1.69. Brunswick reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Shares of BC stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.25. 10,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Brunswick by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

