2,000 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,828 shares of company stock worth $3,769,291. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

FBHS opened at $104.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

