$208.60 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will announce $208.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $207.92 million to $210.46 million. Criteo posted sales of $179.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $876.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.04 million to $896.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $904.73 million, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $945.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their target price on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Criteo stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 57,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,633 in the last three months. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $29,444,000. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $21,481,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $16,984,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $14,541,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

