23,384 Shares in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MVBF. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MVB Financial by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MVB Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MVBF. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MVBF stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53. MVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $482.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.00.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 17.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

