284,394 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 284,394 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,341,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 297.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,043,880 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in General Motors by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $55.89 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

