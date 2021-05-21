$285.25 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to post $285.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $279.70 million to $290.00 million. NuVasive reported sales of $203.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.80.

In related news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,411 shares of company stock worth $914,720. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

NUVA stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.66. 7,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,520. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

